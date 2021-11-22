Golden Alert issued for 90-year-old Clay City man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Powell County are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to a post on the Powell County Office of Public Information Facebook page, a Golden Alert has been issued for Ellis Rife of Clay City.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Department said that Rife left his residence of Fife Lick Road in Clay City on Nov. 21 driving a maroon 2005 Saturn Relay. He is a dementia patient and is on required daily medication.

Rife has property in Salyersville in Johnson County and the Kite community of Knott County.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement, Kentucky State Police, Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116 or the Powell County Sheriff Department at 606-663-2226.