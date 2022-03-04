UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled, Somerset man found safe in Tennessee

76-year old Claude Elmo Klebba went missing Thursday morning
Erica Bivens, Tom Kenny,

Update from March 3, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.:

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert for a missing Somerset man was cancelled Thursday night after 76-year old Claude Elmo Klebba was found safe in Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police.

Klebba, who’s known as ‘Butch,’ disappeared from his Pulaski County home Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

No other details were released by KSP.

 

Original story below from March 3, 2022:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing in Pulaski County.

According to KSP, Claude Elmo Klebba, known as Butch, was last seen Thursday around 9:30 a.m. at his home, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a blue jacket.

KSP says the 76-year-old man is from Somerset. He’s described as a white male, 5’9’’ tall, roughly 190 pounds, with gray hair. KSP says Klebba left driving a 2014 Black Ford F0150 KY TAG A6L-136 and stated he wanted to go to Missouri. He may be traveling with two dogs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related