UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled, Somerset man found safe in Tennessee

76-year old Claude Elmo Klebba went missing Thursday morning

Update from March 3, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.:

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert for a missing Somerset man was cancelled Thursday night after 76-year old Claude Elmo Klebba was found safe in Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police.

Klebba, who’s known as ‘Butch,’ disappeared from his Pulaski County home Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

No other details were released by KSP.

Original story below from March 3, 2022:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing in Pulaski County.

According to KSP, Claude Elmo Klebba, known as Butch, was last seen Thursday around 9:30 a.m. at his home, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a blue jacket.

KSP says the 76-year-old man is from Somerset. He’s described as a white male, 5’9’’ tall, roughly 190 pounds, with gray hair. KSP says Klebba left driving a 2014 Black Ford F0150 KY TAG A6L-136 and stated he wanted to go to Missouri. He may be traveling with two dogs.