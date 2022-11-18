Glendover Elementary class donates over 2,100 canned goods to nonprofit just in time for Thanksgiving





















LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 2,100 canned goods will be going to people in need just in time for Thanksgiving, thanks to the efforts of one class at Glendover Elementary School.

Mr. Tyler Maynard’s class began collecting cans on Nov. 9 to donate to Sisters Road to Freedom, a nonprofit in Lexington that provides a food pantry, clothing, household goods, education and social services to families in need.

Friday, his students personally delivered the 2,126 cans they collected to the nonprofit.

Charlie, a fifth-grader who headed the can donation drive, said he wanted to do this because he felt it was for a good cause.

“It’s a nice thing to do for people in need,” he told ABC 36.

Caleb, a fourth-grader, said donating food to people in need made him happy.

“Because people who don’t have food can get food. We get to help people who need it,” he said.

Another student, Emmi, who’s a second-grader, even used her own savings to give back — donating over 750 cans herself.

“[It’s important] because now they have food for a Thanksgiving meal,” she said.

Mr. Maynard is a Positive Approach to Student Success (PASS) teacher who said he felt it was valuable to provide his students with the opportunity to give back to people in need and allow his students to take on a role for a good purpose.