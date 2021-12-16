Glass in rear door damaged by unknown projectile at Clay City Elementary

Stanton Police say reports of gunfire in the area were unfounded

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Something went through the glass of a rear door at Clay City Elementary, but Stanton Police say so far, investigators haven’t been able to determine what it was or where it came from on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the initial call around 4:30 p.m. was for gunshots at the school.

Investigators say preliminarily, they don’t know what went through the window.

Police say after looking at surveillance video, investigators are confident whatever the projectile was, came from off-campus and believe it was incidental in nature.

School was out when the incident happened. Police say a custodian was nearby when the window was hit, but no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Stanton Police provide the school’s resource officer. Police say the resource officer will continue to patrol school campuses and conduct building walk-through’s to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.