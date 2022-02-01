Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road kick off cookie season

Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road received its first shipment of cookies in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s officially Girl Scout cookie season. As the organization received its initial cookie shipment of the season, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road reports it saw a 27 percent increase in cookie sales this year.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road say about 86,000 boxes were delivered Tuesday, and area troop leaders and volunteers picked the boxes up in Lexington. The boxes will then go to people who’ve ordered them, and will also be used to set up troop booth sales. However, leaders say it’s not just about cookies.

“The cookie program is more than just cookies. The cookie program can allow a girl to have insight into what a business is. So, this cookie program can allow them to one day say to themselves, ‘I want to be an entrepreneur, I want to be a business owner,'” said Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Digital and Media Relations Coordinator Brianna Johnson.

Enterprising young Girl Scouts like Amia Klepac of Girl Scout Troop 2102 have been collecting cookie orders, which include her favorite, the new cookie ‘Adventurefuls,’ since the beginning of January. Klepac says she has about 30 boxes ready to distribute to friends and family.

“Honestly [I’ve sold cookies to] like friends and family,” said Klepac.

The Girl Scouts say that even with the country’s staffing and supply and demand shortages, the cookie shipment came in on-time. With the ongoing pandemic, the organization has used resources like its Digital Cookie platform for contactless order and delivery.

“We’ve not had any experience with supply chain shortages or issues, no delivery delays or issues. We’ve been right on track. Luckily, our cookies are produced in the United States so we’re able to get them pretty easily. Being the third year we’re navigating the cookie program through the pandemic, we’ve been able to make it work. We’ve got Digital Cookie for safe orders online, and additional outlets and assistance from our community partners,” said Director of Communications, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Haleigh McGraw.

The girls will start selling the cookies at booths February 4th until March 27th.

“We’re really raising the next generation of our leaders, our country’s leadership, these women are going to be our teachers, doctors, our president…these skills are going to be crucial for them to be impactful members of our society,” said McGraw.

To make getting your hands on some delicious cookies even easier, starting this year, on Friday through Sunday evenings, people can order cookies through DoorDash Delivery in the Lexington, Erlanger, and Ashland areas to add to their dinner orders.