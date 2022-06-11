Girl hit by stray bullet in Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a young girl Friday.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of East Sixth Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say a girl was riding in a car with her dad when a stray bullet hit her in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say homes in the area were also damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made.