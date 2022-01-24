Georgia among eight UK home football games this fall

UK Announces 2022 Football Season Ticket Information

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off a sixth consecutive bowl trip, fourth straight bowl victory and returning many of the star players from a historic 10-win team plus the addition of an elite signing-day class, UK Athletics announced ticket information for the 2022 football season on Monday.

“Under Coach Stoops’ leadership, we have won four straight bowl games, including two Citrus Bowls,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Our fans have been a huge part of those successes. As we continue to pursue a Southeastern Conference Championship, it will be important to have the Big Blue Nation continue to walk alongside us. With eight home games this year, fans are presented with even more great opportunities to cheer on the Wildcats. We thank them for their passionate investment in Kentucky football and look forward to seeing them back in Kroger Field this fall.”

Kentucky football is slated to play eight homes games this fall. The schedule includes SEC matchups against South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19). UK will also host nonconference foes Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).

Kentucky fans sold out Kroger Field multiple times in 2021, playing an important role in some of the most memorable wins in program history, and energizing the Wildcats to another 10-win season.

Back by popular demand, an Early Signing Period will offer special pricing to 2021 season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 10. Those who either pay in full or enroll in a payment plan will be able to lock in their 2022 season tickets at Early Signing Period pricing.

Ticket holders who renew by Feb. 10 will save between $10-$50 per season ticket. For a majority of fans, renewing during the Early Signing Period will provide ticket cost-savings on a per-game basis for the 2022 season, as UK’s schedule will feature eight home games.

In a continuing effort to create affordable options and provide opportunities for potential new season ticket holders, ticket prices in the 200-level corners will start at $225 for the 2022 season. UK will also offer a new price point for chairback seats in sections 222 and 230, where the associated K Fund donation will decrease by $75 per seat.

K Fund donations will remain unchanged for all other seating areas, except for the first six rows nearest the field in sections 4-8, where the K Fund donation will increase by $75 per seat.

UK Athletics is committed to offering a variety of ticket price points and affording great value for football season tickets, while continuing to provide the resources necessary for a championship-level football program. Complete pricing is detailed below.

2022 Season Ticket Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Seat K Fund Donations)

Early Signing Period Pricing – Prices available to 2021 season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 10

Premium Seating – $550

Standard – $365/$330

200-Level Public Sideline – $315

200-Level Public Corner – $215

New Season Ticket Sales and Renewals after Feb. 10 – View a 2022 season pricing chart here

Premium Seating – $600

Standard – $390/$350

200-Level Public Sideline – $325

200-Level Public Corner – $225

Parking pricing for the 2022 season will be adjusted based on UK having one more home game. Associated K Fund donations are unchanged. New opportunities are available for this fall in select parking lots, and more information can be found at UKFootballTix.com.

Renewals are now available online through My UK Athletics Account at UKathletics.com/renew. Paper invoices will be mailed in late February to those who do not renew during the Early Signing Period. The renewal deadline for 2022 football season tickets is Friday, April 1.

Interest-free payment plan options that extend through June are available online, starting with a five-month payment plan with the first installment due upon signup. The deadline to sign up for the five-month payment plan and to earn five bonus K Fund priority points for renewing early coincides with the end of the Early Signing Period on Feb. 10.

Suite renewals will be invoiced separately, and suite holders will receive an email in February when suite renewals are available online.

New season tickets will go on sale in late February/early March, at which point fans will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue to view seats and work together with a personal ticket representative to compare and purchase available seat locations. Fans can gain priority access to the best seat locations prior to the public on-sale by placing a $50 per seat deposit or by contacting the UK Ticket Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Special season ticket discounts are available to regular, full-time University of Kentucky faculty and staff. Fans who have already placed a deposit for new season tickets will be contacted during the first two weeks in February to purchase seats.

In addition to exclusive pricing and bonus K Fund priority points for renewing early, UK Athletics will offer Season Ticket Surprise drawings throughout the renewal period for fans who have renewed or purchased new season tickets. Prize drawings may include access to premium seating, spring practice invitations, exclusive Kentucky football memorabilia, complimentary tickets to away games, and much more. All season ticket holders will also be recognized on the Kentucky Farm Bureau “Wall of Commitment” inside Kroger Field.

Fans will also have the opportunity to make a donation toward the Football Facility Projects Fund. Future athletic project plans include, but are not limited to, football facility improvements and an indoor track & field complex. These projects, which rely on philanthropic support, will be done in conjunction with one another to ensure both athletic programs are set up for success. Please consider a gift to help these initiatives launch before the 2022 season!

To learn more about football season ticket offerings and frequently asked questions, visit UKFootballTix.com.

The Kentucky football team finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record and a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. The Cats won 10 games for just the fourth time in school history, but the second time in four years. Kentucky is 30-13 at Kroger Field over the last six seasons.

For more information on the UK football team, visit ukathletics.com/football and follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.