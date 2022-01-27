Georgetown Toyota plant celebrates historic year in 2021

Kentucky Plant Marks Numerous Milestones, Sets Course for an Electrified Future

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2021 was a historic year for Toyota Kentucky, Toyota’s oldest vehicle manufacturing plant in North America and its largest plant globally. The Georgetown site celebrated its 35th year in operation and announced significant new investments that will help secure the facility as a leader in Toyota’s move toward an increasingly electrified portfolio of products.

Highlights from 2021 included:

Overcoming unprecedented industry challenges to produce 438,202 vehicles and 581,701 engines.

Three major production milestones: 13 millionth vehicle; 10 millionth Camry (best-selling passenger car for 20 consecutive years in the U.S.); and 14 millionth engine.

Announcement to begin assembling fuel cell (FC) modules for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks, expanding electrified powertrain product mix.

Big news announcing a $461 million investment to help transform operations to meet shifting customer demand, reduce the plants carbon footprint and advance future electrification capabilities. Current investment at Toyota Kentucky exceeds $8.5 billion.

$3 million in donations (supporting over 100 local/state non-profits) focusing on education, human services, disaster relief, diversity, and the environment. Total community investment exceeds $150 million since locating to the Bluegrass state.

Team members assembling roughly 15,000 food boxes, emergency kits and essential item duffle bags to support community needs during production down time.

Since coming to Kentucky in 1986, the Georgetown site has continued to grow and now serves as a critical hub in the company’s North America manufacturing operations. Not only is Toyota Kentucky committed to building some of the highest-quality, best-selling vehicles in America, but also to building strong communities throughout the Commonwealth.