Georgetown pub hits the bullseye while raising money for Western Kentucky tornado victims

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- With a dart in hand, Jeremy Hughes aimed for the dartboard, hoping to get the last few points needed to move to the next round. He and his brother-in-law were just one of several teams who were entered into a charitable dart tournament at Slainte Public House Saturday, an event set up for a good cause.

All money raised will benefit tornado victims in Western Kentucky.

“I said, ‘hey lets go out and throw some darts.’ I had to look up the rules right for cricket. But certainly, it was a lot of fun and good camaraderie with people in our community to come together for a good cause,” Hughes said.

Every month, Slainte co-owners Matt and Ashley Nunn choose a charity to hold events and raise money for. With Western Kentucky still in need, there was no question where the money was going.

“So this month, we decided a dart tournament and so we’ve got 16 teams upstairs. They all paid thirty dollars to enter, so all those registration fees will go the American Red Cross tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky. And then we’re donating a portion of our sales, 20% of our sales to the Red Cross, as well,” Matt Nunn said.

The dart tournament was a huge success. People who weren’t there to play also helped exceed expectations.

“People have been extremely generous and people that have wanted to give but hadn’t had the opportunity to do it yet, for whatever reason. They’re like ‘oh this is it.” So we have a jar on the mantle in the bar room and people are stuffing 100 dollar bills in it,” Ashley Nunn said.

Ashley Nunn says their next charity event is scheduled for March 1st. It will be a Mardi Gras theme benefiting the Not Alone Pregnancy Center. For more information about Slainte, click here.