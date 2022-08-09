Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community.

The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.

Police added if you ever doubt the validity of a phone call, say you’d like to call the person back and ask for their direct number; usually, they will hang up.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact the customer service number on the back of your Medicare card. If you think you’ve given personal information to a scammer, police advise you report it to the Federal Trade Commission online at identitytheft.gov or by calling the ID Theft hotline at 1-877-438-4338.