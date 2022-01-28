Georgetown Police looking for shoplifting suspect
The woman wanted for questioning was driving a silver minivan with a dent on the rear driver-side corner
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are looking for a woman in connection to a shoplifting incident at a department store.
Police say items were stolen from a Kohl’s.
Investigators say the woman was driving a silver minivan with a dent on the rear driver-side corner and she had a child with her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820.
Tips can also be submitted through the Tip 411 app.
You can remain anonymous.
Officer C. Perkins is heading-up the investigation.