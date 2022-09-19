Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam.

In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.

The jewelry store said the people who are selling the fake gold are asking for cash so they can get food or gas.

Georgetown police shared the store’s Facebook post, adding that they have also noticed an increase in people being approached and sold fake gold. They added any gold products sold since 1961 must have a karat and manufacturer stamp and to be sure to look out for that.

Cravens & Lewis said they would check any gold you bought to see if it’s real, no appointment necessary.