Georgetown community holds MLK Day celebration

Scott County High School, Great Crossing High School, and the Georgetown College Choral performed at the event.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The wintry weather didn’t stop some communities from celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

In Georgetown, a program was held to honor the civil rights icon at First Baptist Church.

Robbi Barber was the chairperson for the event. She emphasized the importance of King’s message about equality for all.

“I think about MLK, and MLK was all about racial equality. And what way to exhibit racial equality than to have that unity in your community. You can’t spell community without unity,” Barber said.

The ceremony featured choirs, a guest speaker, and a remembrance of what Dr. King stood for.

“The impact that Martin Luther King has made in my life, I feel like he’s definitely created a path for minorities and people of color like me,” said Georgetown student and emcee of the program Madison Patton. “To get out here, stand for what you believe, there’s no boundary to what students or people, like my people, can do.”

The weather did cause a few changes to the program. The annual march had to be canceled. Still, the community didn’t let the weather stop them from honoring King.

“All nationalities are coming together as a community of Georgetown, women and men and children, girls and boys are coming together for one purpose,” Barber said. “And that’s so that we can all be equal and come together to share in the celebration of what he talked about, of being in one accord.”

The Scott County NAACP President John Douglas said he hopes to leave a legacy behind, like King.

“His push for us to come together as a people has become part of my life to try better things so that when I leave here, that the people coming behind me will have a better life, no matter what race they are, no matter economic status they are,” Douglas said.

