Georgetown College president dismissed following sexual assault investigation

Allegations arose Sunday involving two different female college employees

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Board of Trustees of Georgetown College terminated the employment of William A. Jones as president of the College effective Monday, Nov. 1.

Dr. Rosemary Allen, the College’s Provost, was named Acting President by the College’s Board of Trustees.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 31, the college was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female college employee, inappropriate behavior with another female college employee and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the college. Georgetown College took immediate steps to investigate the allegations. The college has engaged outside counsel to continue the investigation.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, called a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board for Monday morning, Nov. 1. The committee took immediate action to dismiss Jones. The full Board of Trustees affirmed the action of the Executive Committee at a meeting later on Monday.

Chairman Mills provided the following statement: “Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

Because the allegations remain under investigation, the College will have no further comment at this time, according to Mills.