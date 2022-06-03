Georgetown College eliminating some sports programs

The school says the move is to "control institutional costs"

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College announced on Friday it is eliminating five sports programs to “control institutional costs.”

The affected sports are:

-Men’s varsity golf

-Women’s varsity golf

-Varsity archery

-Junior Varsity men’s soccer

-Junior Varsity women’s soccer

The school says scholarships for all affected athletes will be honored, but the college will no longer fund competition.

The college says the actions are part of a broader restructuring of the school’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue.