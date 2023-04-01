George Rogers Clark student athlete headed to compete internationally in weightlifting

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – One George Rogers Clark High School senior, Riley Williams, is on her way to the Junior Pan American Championship Team for Team USA in weightlifting.

It’s her first time competing internationally. Williams, who plans to major in sports psychology in college, is one of nine girls selected in the U.S. to compete. She is also the only girl selected from Kentucky to make it to the championship.

Williams is a multi-talented athlete, swimming and playing tennis as well, but she says weightlifting is her passion. She says it was her dad who got her into weightlifting when she was just 13 after he attended the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Since then, she says it’s been hard but rewarding work. Her goal? To someday make it to the Olympics herself.

“I really had to, like, work out a schedule and set aside time for each thing. But I always knew I had to put most of my focus on weightlifting if I wanted to be on Team USA and maybe in a couple years have a chance to go to the Olympics. I know I have to keep that as my focus, no matter what else I’m doing,” said Williams.

Williams says she credits her coaches and teammates to keep her motivated and inspired. She takes off for the Championship in the beginning of May.