General Assembly to convene in Old State Capitol on Tuesday

The rich tradition of the legislative branch will be celebrated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky General Assembly will gavel into history Tuesday, March 14, 2022, when legislators convene in the Old State Capitol Building in downtown Frankfort to celebrate the rich tradition of the legislative branch.

The Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives will go into session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, inside the building’s historic chambers. The Old Capitol, located at 300 W. Broadway St., is a National Historic Landmark that served as the center of state government from 1830 to 1910.

“Convening the House of Representatives in the Old Capitol is a wonderful tradition that we look forward to each year. It serves as a reminder that our Commonwealth has overcome great challenges and emerged stronger than ever,” Speaker Osborne said. “I appreciate the Kentucky Historical Society for inviting us to hold a session day in this historic building and look forward to adding another chapter to its incredible history.”

“Meeting in the Old Capitol puts into perspective where we have come from as a legislative body; it is also a reminder of what it was like to legislate before the internet,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “More than anything, though, it is a stark reminder that the weight of the words and actions we choose matter for the betterment of all Kentuckians.”

The Old State Capitol is a Greek revival structure, designed by Kentucky native Gideon Shryock and is widely regarded as a masterpiece of 19th Century architecture. It was the third State Capitol built on Frankfort’s old public square and served as the center of Kentucky government until the current State Capitol building opened a little over one mile away in 1910.

Kentuckians can view the proceedings via livestream on Kentucky Educational Television’s website at www.ket.org/legislature. Proceedings will also be broadcast on KET KY, the Kentucky Channel.

KET will also provide a live feed for cameras on the first floor of the Old Capitol during the proceedings.

Both the House and Senate plan to adjourn for the day at the Old Capitol and will not return to the present-day Capitol for proceedings on the floor.