Gas price hike seen in Lexington

AAA reports Tuesday's average for a gallon of regular is $4.13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers may have noticed a major jump in gas prices overnight in Lexington.

Tuesday’s average for a gallon of regular is $4.13, according to AAA, which is 13 cents higher than Monday’s average and 33 cents higher than one week ago.

The state average is slightly lower than Lexington, coming in at $4.09 a gallon, according to AAA.