Garth Brooks concert scheduled for Cincinnati in May

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 11

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – The only stop the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is making in our area is in Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium on May 14 at 7:00 p.m., according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 11.

To purchase tickets, go online to ticketmaster.com/garthbooks, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app.

All seats will be in the round, priced at $94.95, all inclusive. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.

Buyers assume all COVID risk with purchase; all local COVID policy rules will apply to the show, according to the news release.

The Stadium Tour launched in March 2019, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour thus far, according to the release.

Brooks was scheduled to play Cincinnati in May 2020, but that show didn’t happen because of the pandemic.