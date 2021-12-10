Garrard County Food Bank receives 24 pallets of food

Friday, the food bank received about $100,000 worth of food from the Danville Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Garrard County Food Bank continues to get support from the community and surrounding area.

“It’s almost like a Hallmark movie. You see a tragedy, but out of that tragedy you see something beautiful,” said Garrard County Food Bank Director Greg Cash.

According to Cash, the support is much-needed, especially during the holiday season.

"During the holidays we struggle to stock the shelves. But because something bad happened, something beautiful is being created," said Cash.

Friday, the food bank received 24 pallets of food, about $100,000 dollars worth at wholesale price, from the Danville Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“There is a need for extra food. It helps when it’s Christmas time, the budgets are often kind of constrained. It helps keep food on the table and keep people happy,” said Danville Ward Bishop Mark Moody.

Even amidst the adversity the food bank has endured, it still continues to tirelessly serve about 600 to 800 families a month in the area. In late November, the food bank moved into Lancaster’s old mini-mart building, 103 Baker Street. According to Cash, people in the community got together to surprise Cash with the lease of the property to the food bank.

“We got a year lease on here, it’s twice the size of what we have,” said Cash.

Cash says that while 24 pallets of food seems like a lot, it will go quick with the number of families the bank serves.

“This is the most food we’ve ever had…for a long time, we were barely putting boxes together that would help. But now we get to fill the boxes up, and I hope we get to continue to do that. This is a true blessing all around,” said Cash.

For Shirley Sanders, who shops at the food bank, the organization has been a blessing to her and her community.

“I just have more now than I would have if I didn’t come here, and that’s just with me…I know these needy families with children, I know it helps them a great deal,” said Sanders.

Cash says he’s grateful for the support the food bank has gotten, but hopes that it continues.