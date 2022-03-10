Garrard County Animal Shelter closed Thursday due to cruelty case intake

According to the shelter, eight dogs were seized on Wednesday as a result of a search warrant that was executed in conjunction with the Garrard County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrard County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Garrard County Animal Shelter, eight living dogs and one dog that was found deceased on arrival have been taken in. The shelter says the case is ongoing and more dogs will be coming in as they are humanely trapped. The shelter says because the animals are semi-feral, the dogs will be in the the shelter’s care for awhile.

The shelter is asking for patience since it’s already full and is in need of people looking to adopt dogs currently available. The shelter is also collecting donations.

You can view available animals online HERE. An Amazon wishlist for the shelter that contains several items in need can be found HERE.