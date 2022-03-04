Funeral home scam reported in Clay County

The sheriff says the targets of the scam are families who recently lost a loved one

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – From the “how low can you go” file comes this scam warning out of Clay County.

Sheriff Patrick Robinson says he was contacted by Rominger Funeral Home about a potential scam.

The sheriff says people who recently lost a loved one are being contacted, supposedly by the funeral home, which demands bank information to pay funeral bills. Don’t fall for it.

The funeral home says it would never contact someone over the phone demanding payment of an outstanding bill.