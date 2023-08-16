Funeral arrangements set for Carroll Co. student killed Sunday

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a 16-year-old Carroll County student who was killed Sunday.

Bryce Stewart’s funeral will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton.

The 16-year-old junior was vice president of FFA, a cheerleader, a junior fair board member, participated in the Electrical Maintenance Program and played center on offense and nose guard for defense on the football team.

“Bryce had an amazing sense of humor and his laugh was infectious to everyone around him. He was a friend to many, confident in trying new things, and never met a stranger.,” his obituary reads.

Carrollton County High School students who wish to attend Bryce’s funeral will be excused from school to attend the funeral. Students will be excused from school if they show proof of their attendance at the funeral, such as the memorial folder distributed upon signing the funeral registry, according to Principal Amy Sutter.

