Carroll Co. Schools mourns loss of 16-year-old student

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Carroll County Schools is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who was fatally shot on Sunday.

Bryce Stewart died around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Owenton.

He was a member of the Agriculture Education Department and FFA in Carroll County.

Stewart played on the football team and was a CCHS cheerleader.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” said Superintendent Casey Jaynes. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

Carroll County High School campus and football field will be open to students Monday beginning at noon.

CCHS Principal Amy Sutter said she wanted students to know they have a “safe space to gather, grieve or just be.”

A GoFundMe was created for Stewart.

As of publishing time, over $2,800 of a $3,000 goal has been raised to help his family with expenses.

To donate, head here: Bryce Stewart GoFundMe

Timothy Stone, 40, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He was lodged at the Carroll County Detention Center.