Funeral arrangements set for 17-year-old who died after football injury

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a 17-year-old boy who died from a head injury sustained during football practice.

Andrew Dodson, who played football for Pulaski County High School, died Monday. He was injured over the weekend and passed away after surgery.

His visitation will be held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and again Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

His funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at The Center.

Andrew was “full of life and love,” the Dodson family told ABC 36 in a statement.

“We are absolutely heartbroken. Andrew was full of life and love. He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved football, but above all he loved His Savior. This weekend we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and because of Andrew’s faith in Jesus and what He accomplished for all of us on the cross by defeating death through His own death and resurrection we are confident that we will see Andrew again. We want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” the full statement said.

He played tight end and defensive end for the school as #80.

