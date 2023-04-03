Pulaski County High School football player dies after injury during practice

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Pulaski County High School football player has died days after he was injured during a practice.

Andrew Dodson, Maroons player #80, was injured during a football practice over the weekend, according to his church. He was rushed to surgery immediately after the incident.

Dodson passed away after the surgery, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association said in a post on social media around 1 p.m. Monday.

“KHSAA is a family of its member schools, their administrators, coaches, teachers and fans. But most importantly and as the primary focus, the student-athletes. Andrew Dodson was a member of this family. Today, we all mourn with his family, friends, teammates and the entire KHSAA family, the loss of this young man,” a post on the KHSAA Facebook page said. “No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great Commonwealth. We also encourage all to seek out family and friends to walk through this difficult time together and talk through all the emotions that come with losing a friend, brother, comrade, child and teammate. We know in the hours, days, weeks, months and years ahead we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and following. We hold his family and friends close in these times and offer our deepest condolences.”

Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the school.

The Dodsons’ church is asking for continued prayers for his family.