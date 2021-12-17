Funeral arrangements announced for deputy killed on the job during tornado

Robert Daniel died while supervising inmates at the candle factory in Mayfield

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robert Daniel, a Graves County Deputy Jailer killed while supervising inmates working at the candle factory in Mayfield when a tornado destroyed the building.

According to Supporting Heroes, a non-profit that supports the families of police, fire and EMS heroes who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, Daniel will receive full professional honors as a law enforcement officer who gave his life in the line of duty, “Although he was supervising inmates working at the candle factory, Deputy Daniel looked out for the welfare of everyone at the factory that night and worked to ensure their safety over his own.”

According to R D Brown Funeral Home, visitation will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT at 1223 West Broadway in Mayfield.

People are welcome and encouraged to stage along the route to help honor Deputy Daniel. According to Supporting heroes, the route will not be finalized until sometime Friday. It will be publicized once it is known.

