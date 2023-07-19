Funeral arrangements announced for brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two brothers killed in a boating accident on Lake Cumberland last week.

Visitation for Chase Fischer, 18, and Cole Fischer, 14, will be held on Sunday, July 23 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent Springs. Burial will be on Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the church. They will both be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.

Chase was a recent graduate of Villa Madonna Academy, where he played tennis and ran cross country. Chase was preparing to attend the University of Utah in the fall.

“Chase had a deep relationship with his best friends enjoying skiing, mountain biking, pickleball, golf, a day at the farm, a late-night video game, or plenty of other escapades. Often the evening would start with a couple coneys from Skyline or a chocolate malt from Graeter’s Ice Cream, and end with a story to share at the Fischer House. He was just discovering his ability to connect with children as he taught ski lessons at Perfect North and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Kentucky,” his obituary reads.

Cole had just graduated eighth grade, also at Villa Madonna Academy, and was readying himself to attend Elder High School. He loved cross country, Roman history, sports and Pokémon.

“Cole absolutely loved life, the Erlanger Putt-Putt, a good back scratch, no-tie shoelaces, paintball, sporting events, flag football, YouTube Shorts, football cards, gel blasters, and animals, especially his pretty cow, Clarabelle, and his dogs. He was ready for any game, especially cards, a video game, chess, and Monopoly. The first suggestion for every dinner out led to Mater Paneer and a Mango Lassi at Guru India. He and his best friends were having an amazing time selling car washes door to door this summer on their bikes in Villa Hills,” his obituary reads.

Their parents, Greg and Amy, say they had an “action packed 14 and 18 years full of love and are so thankful to have had them in our lives.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati

600 Dalton Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45203

or

Boone County Animal Shelter

5643 Idlewild Road

Burlington, Ky. 41005