2 dead after boat, jet ski crash on Lake Cumberland

LAKE CUMBERLAND (WTVQ) — Two people have died after a boat and jet ski crashed while on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the south fork of Lake Cumberland, near the Woodson Bend boat dock, according to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.

Their names have not yet been released.

It’s unclear how many people in total were involved.

No other information was immediately available.