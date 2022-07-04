Fundraising underway in honor of K-9 Drago killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a fundraising effort underway in honor of a police K-9 killed in a shootout in Floyd County last week.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, City Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 Drago were all killed in the ambush. Lance Storz was arrested and charged with their deaths.

Kent Rose Foundation and Lou’s Place for Pets have now teamed up to accept donations in honor of K-9 Drago. According to the foundation, proceeds will go to the K-9 unit in Floyd County to help with the future program. Online donations can be made HERE.

Cash donations are also being accepted at Lou’s Place for Pets in Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt held a news conference update on Sunday, read more HERE.