Funding to help Forest Service update some facilities

Daniel Boone National Forest to receive $540,000 from Great American Outdoors Act to update facilities

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) – The Daniel Boone National Forest is receiving $540,000 from Great American Outdoors Act to update some of its facilities.

The Forest Service said in a statement on Thursday that a portion of the recently allocated funds will be used at recreation facilities like Barren Fork Horse Camp and Bell Farm Horse Camp in McCreary County.

Crews will replace picnic tables, grills, serving tables and lantern posts. Some funds will also go to repair legacy trail bridges around the forest, which spans 21 counties in eastern Kentucky. Ranger Tim Reed says the federal funding will allow the forest to “provide a better experience for our visitors.”