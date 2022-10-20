Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday.

The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program will assist 11 projects.

Those projects are expected to retain or create more than 200 jobs, train 300 Kentuckians and serve more than 100,000 people through tourism, infrastructure development or training opportunities.

The projects are in Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Knox, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary and Wolfe counties.