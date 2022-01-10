‘Full House’ actor and comedian Bob Saget found dead at 65

Saget known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit tv show 'Full House' was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando.

Actor and Comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit TV show ‘Full House’ was found dead Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul play or drug use found.