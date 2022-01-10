‘Full House’ actor and comedian Bob Saget found dead at 65
Saget known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit tv show 'Full House' was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando.
Actor and Comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit TV show ‘Full House’ was found dead Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.
The Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul play or drug use found.