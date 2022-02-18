From meat processing to new farmers, area projects get funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,421,869 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Investments, like these made today by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, help keep our agricultural industry diversified,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “From awards totaling less than $2,000 to those up to $1,000,000, Kentucky agriculture continues to expand and mature through these funds.”

State and County Funded Projects

Daviess County Lions Club Fair was approved for $5,000 in Daviess County funds to offset the cost of premiums for agriculture exhibits at the 2022 Daviess County Fair. For more information on the project contact, Joan Hayden at haydenfarms14@gmail.com.

Grain Day, Inc. was approved for $5,000 in Daviess County funds to host a program at Grain Day for producers to learn the latest on production practices, agricultural policy, and marketing information. For more information on the project contact, Clint Hardy at chardy@uky.edu.

Kentucky Exposition Foundation was approved for $1,000,000 in state funds to support Kentucky youth agricultural activities, events and competitions at the Kentucky State Fair, including programs associated with FFA and 4-H events. For more information on the project contact, John Danesi at jdanesi54@gmail.com.

The McLean County Extension District Board was awarded $2,000 in McLean County funds for contracting a specialist to provide educational sessions at the McLean County Poultry Expo. For more information on the project contact, David Fourqurean at dfour2@uky.edu.

The Metcalfe County 4-H Council, Inc. was approved for $1,709 in Metcalfe County funds to purchase 18 hams for Metcalfe County 4-H members. For more information on the project contact, Marla Young at marla.young@uky.edu.

T & L Land Holding, LLC was approved for $17,817 in state funds and $45,000 in multiple county funds to help rebuild a cattle-handling facility for veterinary use in Woodford County. For more information on the project contact, Chris Jolly at jolly06@aol.com.

Meat Processing Investment Program (MPIP)

MPIP provides funding for meat processors who are currently or plan to become USDA certified to financially incentivize economical expansion of businesses to process Kentucky meat products. This MPIP program funding ended on December 31, 2021, all meat processing applications will now be considered with regular project applications.

One MPIP Level 2 grant was approved by the board totaling $35,616:

Kevin Clark in Shelby County ($35,616)

Two MPIP Level 4 grants were approved by the board totaling $500,000:

Logan Premium Meats in Christian County ($250,000)

Palmer Farm Meats in Calloway County ($250,000)

On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program

The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program provides incentives for Kentucky farm families to increase the energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities on the farm.

Five On-Farm Energy grants were approved by the board totaling $43,775:

Christian ($10,150)

Fayette ($10,150)

Graves ($10,150)

Jessamine ($10,150)

Marion ($3,175)

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Six CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $670,045:

Barren ($46,000)*

Jessamine ($80,000)*

Marion ($30,000)*

Ohio ($129,800)

Lewis ($243,045)

Washington ($141,200)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $63,600:

Washington ($63,600)

Shared-Use Equipment Program

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

One Shared-Use program was approved by the board totaling $1,957:

Clay ($1,957)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

One YAIP program was approved by the board totaling $30,350: