From 5K run to creek cleanups, Water Week returns in March

Celebrate local creeks during 3rd Annual Water Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is kicking off spring by celebrating Water Week from March 19 – 27. People of all ages, abilities and interests are invited to participate in a variety of in-person, virtual and self-guided events. Water Week helps residents connect to local waterways and take steps to improve and protect water quality.

Water Week kicks off with the 4th annual Reforest 5K on Saturday, March 19 at Hisle Park. The Reforest 5K raises money for Reforest at Home, a tree giveaway for Fayette County residents. All race participants can either take a tree home or donate it to a local reforestation project.

“We are so excited to be back in person for this race at Hisle Park!” says Riley Marshall with John’s Run/Walk Shop, founding Reforest 5K sponsor. “Providing unique courses for Lexington runners has always been a main goal for us at John’s Bluegrass Racing, and this is definitely a special course. Cross country races are so much fun for everyone, from walkers, to slower runners who need more forgiving ground, to long-time runners.”

Runners and walkers are invited to sign up for the Reforest 5K for only $25 through the Water Week website. “This is a great way to start Water Week,” adds Mr. Marshall. “Trees naturally collect and filter rainwater, making them the best land cover for protecting and maintaining our beautiful natural waterways. So your race can help keep Kentucky beautiful for years to come!”

Water Week events include creek walks at Raven Run and other city parks, a hike at Floracliff Nature Sanctuary, a geocaching how-to session (think treasure hunting) at McConnell Springs, group litter-cleanups, community garden tours, a water-cycle planetarium show, a water trivia and board game night, Q&As about Lexington’s Stormwater Incentive Grant Program, an info session about SCUBA diving in Kentucky, and an introduction to canoeing.

Individual and self-guided activities include coloring sheets, geocaching and family litter cleanups. Creek Sweep litter cleanup kits will be available throughout the week at multiple locations around Lexington. Kits contain trash bags and gloves so that households can hold their own litter cleanups at nearby parks, backyard creeks or in their neighborhoods.

Find out event details and register for the Reforest 5k at LexingtonKY.gov/WaterWeek. All events except the Reforest 5K are free.

Water Week is sponsored by the City of Lexington, the Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute, and UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.