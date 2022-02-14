From 13 comments to 0, auditor releases findings on area county operations

Boyd, Magoffin, Martin, Adair, Harlan, Nicholas county agencies among the list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office released Monday audits of fiscal courts, sheriff’s funds and county clerks in several different counties across the region. The findings ranked from 13 in one county to 0 in others. Most of the findings were technical but some raised concerns about the lack of accountability and other management issues.

To read the audits, click on the files below:

2018MagoffinSTS-PR 2019MartinFC-PR 2020AdairFEC-PR 2020BoydFC-PR 2020MorganFES-PR 2020OwsleyFEC-PR 2021HarlanFC-PR 2021LesliePVA 2021NicholasFC-PR