Friends, family gather to remember 17-year-old Sergio Villarados

Family members say Sergio’s 19-year-old girlfriend Maria Alonso was also in the car and was shot in the leg, but survived.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday night, friends and family of 17-year-old Sergio Villarados gathered to remember and honor him, after he was shot and killed last week.

“I know in heaven he’s smiling down on us” said Liz Alonso, sister of Maria Alonso, Sergio’s girlfriend.

On Thursday, October 28th, Villarados was killed.

According to police, he was found in a crashed car on Price Road…and had been shot.

“On the drive here I was just crying at the fact that so many people loved him. He was a very loved person and it just showed how great of energy he had and how he was never a terrible person and it’s just so sad how good people are taken away quicker than terrible people are and it’s just not fair” said Liz.

Loved ones of Sergio’s gathered Monday night to remember his life. His friends and his mother were taking turns sharing memories, wearing his face on their shirts. Shirts saying ‘Justice for Sergio’ were also worn, among the dozens of people in attendance at the vigil.

“Sergio’s been part of our family for the past two and a half years and he was just like such a happy and live person to be around. He was always cracking jokes and always like being happy…he always wanted to go to school and he loved my sister so much” said Liz.

Her sister Liz says Maria is recovering but the loss of Sergio has been extremely hard on her.

“As soon as I got to the hospital, all she was asking was where’s Sergio, where’s Sergio, where’s Sergio and no one would tell her and she was just distraught when she found out he wasn’t here with us anymore.”

Liz says a protest will be held Tuesday morning outside of the Fayette County Courthouse. She says they want justice for Sergio and all gun violence victims. And that as a minority, they want their voice heard.