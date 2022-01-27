Free smoke detectors and installation available in London

The London Fire Department and American Red Cross have teamed-up for this potentially life-saving program

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you live in the City of London, you’re eligible to get free smoke detectors and have them installed by a London Fire Department firefighter.

It’s part of a partnership between the fire department and the American Red Cross.

“It is the goal of the City of London Fire Department and American Red Cross to make sure that every home has a working smoke detector,” said London Fire Department Chief Carl Hacker.

To sign-up online, click here.

You can also schedule installation by calling 606-864-2922.