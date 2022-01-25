Free N95 masks available at Meijer in Lexington

First free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies, including Meijer on Reynolds Road in Lexington.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Masks are setup for distribution at some Hy-vee and Meijer Grocery stores in the midwest. At Meijer locations, the masks will be placed on tables near the store entrances and distributed by greeters.

Meijer confirmed to CNN on Monday that it has received “an estimated 3 million masks” that will be made available for no charge to any customer who needs them.”

ABC36 reached out to Meijer in Lexington on Reynolds Road which confirmed masks have already been placed on tables for the public.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are available to every person in the U.S.