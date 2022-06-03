Free meals available this summer to Fayette County School students

The meals are for children age 18 and younger when school is not in session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Fayette County Public Schools, God’s Pantry Food Bank, and Employment Solutions are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free, nutritious meals for children age 18 and younger when school is not in session.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program.

Lunch will be available to children on weekdays on a first-come, first-served basis at designated school locations, dates, and times beginning Monday, June 6, 2022.

Each child must be present to receive a meal, and they must eat on-site.

Multiple meal and curbside pickup options are not available this summer.

For a full list of Fayette County Public Schools summer meal locations, dates, and times, please visit www.fcps.net/summermeals. For up-to-date listings of community locations, please text FOOD to 304304.