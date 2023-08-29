Free Georgetown clinic guides people through expungements

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — People with a criminal record sometimes want a clean slate; expungements provide the opportunity to remove charges from your record.

In Georgetown on Tuesday, an expungement clinic was held at the Ed Davis Learning Center so people with a misdemeanor or a class D felony who have had a clean record for five years could have their record expunged.

When you walk into the clinic, the Kentucky Department of Corrections provides you with your record of charges. Then you can head over to the public defenders who will walk you through the process of a possible expungement.

ABC 36 spoke with public defender Miranda Hellman who says she wishes more people knew the opportunities to get the help they need.

“I would love the public to know that expungements are available. If you have any criminal history, at all – low-level felonies, any misdemeanors in your past that you think are impacting your ability to do your job, to get housing, to volunteer, this is a way at these clinics and a search online about expungements to really get that clean slate and to be able to access better jobs and housing and have more opportunities,” Hellman said.

Expungements are expensive; a misdemeanor costs $100 and each individual felony charge costs $300. It can also take one to six months to complete.

In addition, the clinic also has a number of nonprofits to help people get back on their feet.

If you have any questions or need help getting an expungement, you can go to Clean Slate Kentucky’s website at www.dpa.ky.gov.