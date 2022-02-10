Free fentanyl test strips available for Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition, Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE), and NEXT Distro have formed a partnership to help prevent overdose deaths by making fentanyl test strips available by mail in the state of Kentucky. NEXT Distro is an online and mail-based harm reduction platform designed to reduce drug overdose death and drug-related health issues. According to NEXT Distro, the introduction of fentanyl into illicit drugs has been responsible for thousands of overdose deaths. Opioid overdose occurs when an individual takes too much of an opioid for their body to handle. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. In recent years, it has been found in not just heroin, but in cocaine , methamphetamine, and counterfeit pills as well. Research has confirmed that fentanyl test strips are an accurate, low-cost, and relatively easy method of testing drugs for the presence of fentanyl and its analogs, according to NEXT Distro.

If you are an individual who uses drugs, you can request fentanyl test strips to be sent discretely by mail anywhere in the state. If you also would like to carry Narcan/naloxone chose Get Naloxone Mailed To You on nextdistro.org/kentucky, there is a fentanyl test strip add on to our naloxone service.