Free fentanyl test strips available for Kentuckians

According to NEXT Distro, the introduction of fentanyl into illicit drugs has been responsible for thousands of overdose deaths. Opioid overdose occurs when an individual takes too much of an opioid for their body to handle. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. In recent years, it has been found in not just heroin, but in cocaine , methamphetamine, and counterfeit pills as well.