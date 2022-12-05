Frederick Douglass wins Class 5A state title

Broncos bring home their first ever football state title in school history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frederick Douglass football wins the 2022 KHSAA Class 5A football state championship. The Broncos defeated Bowling Green 28-7 Saturday night at Kroger Field. The win gives the school its first ever football state title. After going into halftime tied 7-7, the Broncos scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. The third time is a charm for the Broncos after reaching the state title game the last two seasons but losing them both.