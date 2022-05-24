UPDATE: Dismissal resumes after delay at Frederick Douglass High following suspect search near school

The school delayed dismissal while awaiting direction from Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School was placed on “heightened alert” Tuesday afternoon and dismissal delayed while Lexington Police searched for suspects outside the school.

The school district says the search was unrelated to the school.

Under a heightened alert, everyone remained inside the locked school building until given the okay to leave.

The incident led the school to delay dismissal, which is at 3:15 p.m. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., law enforcement gave the school permission to resume normal activities. Dismissal began with students being let out one hallway at a time. Bus riders were escorted to the buses by police. Car riders and drivers were escorted to their vehicles by staff members.

The school system says everyone at the school was safe and secure throughout the incident.

Lexington Police have did not immediately say why or how the suspect search began.

There was a heavy police presence around the school and surrounding area.

The Lexington Police helicopter was searching from the air while officers looked on the ground with K9’s around the school and along a tree line behind the school.

No other information was immediately available from police.