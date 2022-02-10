Franklin sheriff has coincidence-filled week

Suspected shoplifters run out of gas in front of him

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the ‘what are the odds’ category, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire had an interesting experience and coincidence this week.

At about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, a woman and man walked into the Shell Station on Duncan Road and stole several items (watch here). The employee was in the back working on preparing food for the breakfast rush and did not realize the persons had entered the store. The female was captured on video just casually walking around the store and stealing items by placing them in her purse.

The incident was reported to Sheriff Quire later this morning as he was a patron in the store. Quire initiated a report and disseminated information about the suspect and vehicle to his deputies.

At approximately 4 p.m., Sheriff Quire and his wife were on their daily walk when he observed the truck used in the theft as it ran out of gas and pulled into a parking lot near him on his walk. Quire was able to keep eyes on the vehicle until deputies arrived and assisted with the investigation. The suspects in the theft were then identified and warrants for their arrest followed.