Franklin County Schools out rest of week due to COVID

Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 28

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Franklin County Schools will be out for the rest of the week due to COVID cases. According to Superintendent Mark Kopp, “Unfortunately, Franklin County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 25 through Friday, January 28, 2022 due to COVID cases in our district.”

Kopp says the district will use a combination of NTI and Remote Instruction Days.

According to Superintendent Kopp, a video will be released later to explain more in detail.