Franklin County Humane Society sets drawing for Rare Bourbon Raffle winners

Event has raised more than $225,000 for new animal shelter!

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The winners of the Franklin County Humane Society’s Rare Bourbon Raffle will be revealed during a Facebook Live drawing at 8 p.m. EST Thursday, January 25, 2022.

While ticket sales will continue until just before the drawing Thursday night, the raffle had raised more than $225,000 by early in the week. The funds will be used for the new animal shelter the Humane Society has been working for several years to make a reality.

“This is an outstanding result,” said Humane Society President Sam Marcus. “We are so appreciative of everyone who bought a ticket and wish everyone good luck!” Work is expected to get underway soon on the shelter construction, he added.

The raffle features 23 flights of rare bourbons valued at more than $100,000. The drawing of the winning tickets will be broadcast live on the raffle Facebook page and will be conducted by Freddie Johnson, a third generation employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery who serves as its Distillery VP Visitor Lead. CPA Julie Clouse of the Charles T. Mitchell Company will monitor the event.

Winning tickets will be drawn for the flights in the order in which they appear on the raffle website. The winning ticket numbers will be announced on the Facebook Live broadcast, and winners will be notified by the Humane Society.