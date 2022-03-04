Frankfort Senior Living Center donates 189 breakfast meals for National Pancake Day

The personal care and memory care community kicked off National Pancake Day bright and early hosting its annual pancake drive-through breakfast.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Dominion Senior Living Facility in Frankfort donated 189 breakfast meals for National Pancake Day on March 1st.

“We donated 189 breakfast meals to members of our community,” says Dorisene Scott, Activities Director for Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort. “Hats off to our fantastic dining services team and our leadership team for their amazing efforts that morning.”