Frankfort police searching for Thursday morning shooting suspect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/16/23, 9 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg during an altercation Thursday morning, according to Frankfort police.

Officers responded to the home on Landings Drive around 6 a.m. Two men were in a verbal altercation, then one man shot the other in his leg, police told ABC 36. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have the suspect in custody at this time.

3/16/23, 8 a.m.

Frankfort police are on the scene at a home on Landings Drive.

The home is wrapped with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates