Frankfort Police officers helping in Mayfield involved in fatal shooting

KSP: Man approached with weapon, started shooting

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police officers in Mayfield helping with security during the tornado response and recovery fatally shot a man early Wednesday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in Graves County as Frankfort officers were conducting extra patrol at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds during the overnight hours when the fairgrounds were closed to the public.

A subject, armed with a firearm, approached officers and fired multiple shots in their direction, the KSP said, and Frankfort Police Department officers returned fire. The man subject was taken by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield where he was pronounced dead by the Graves County Coroner.

At the request of the Frankfort Police Department, KSP Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

The man nor the officers involved have been identified.

The fairgrounds has been the distribution point for supplies for tornado victims and has seen significant looting, prompting the extra security.